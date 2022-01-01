Oppo Realme Q3 Pro vs Realme 7 VS Oppo Realme Q3 Pro Oppo Realme 7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme Q3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (692K versus 332K)

Delivers 128% higher maximum brightness (1197 against 524 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100

Stereo speakers

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% Response time - 28 ms Contrast - 955:1 Max. Brightness Realme Q3 Pro +128% 1197 nits Realme 7 524 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3 Pro +3% 85.9% Realme 7 83.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme Q3 Pro n/a Realme 7 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 September 2020 Release date April 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro is definitely a better buy.