Oppo Realme Q3 Pro vs Realme GT2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme Q3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (1194 against 844 nits)
- Weighs 15.5 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 650K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 8-months newer
- 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1121 and 866 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|495 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Realme GT2 +29%
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q3 Pro +3%
3573
3469
|CPU
|166244
|211314
|GPU
|229947
|310239
|Memory
|119586
|136870
|UX
|135286
|159124
|Total score
|650199
|816683
|Stability
|99%
|74%
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|3964
|5771
|PCMark 3.0 score
|14110
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (123rd and 35th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (97% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:31 hr
|Watching video
|-
|18:07 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|-
|96 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|January 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro.
