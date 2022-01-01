Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q3 Pro vs Realme GT2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Q3 Pro vs Realme GT2

Оппо Реалми Q3 Про 5G
VS
Оппо Realme GT2
Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
Oppo Realme GT2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme Q3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (1194 against 844 nits)
  • Weighs 15.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 650K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1121 and 866 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q3 Pro
vs
Realme GT2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme Q3 Pro +41%
1194 nits
Realme GT2
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q3 Pro and Oppo Realme GT2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q3 Pro
866
Realme GT2 +29%
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q3 Pro +3%
3573
Realme GT2
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Q3 Pro
650199
Realme GT2 +26%
816683
CPU 166244 211314
GPU 229947 310239
Memory 119586 136870
UX 135286 159124
Total score 650199 816683
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme Q3 Pro
3964
Realme GT2 +46%
5771
Stability 99% 74%
Graphics test 23 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 3964 5771
PCMark 3.0 score 14110 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (123rd and 35th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:31 hr
Watching video - 18:07 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 96 hr
General battery life
Realme Q3 Pro
n/a
Realme GT2
36:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 January 2022
Release date April 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Q3 Pro
4. Oppo Realme Q2 and Q3 Pro
5. Oppo Realme Q3 and Q3 Pro
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme GT2
7. OnePlus 9RT and Oppo Realme GT2
8. Xiaomi 12 and Oppo Realme GT2
9. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme GT2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish