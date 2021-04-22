Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q3 Pro vs Realme Q3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme Q3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
  • Delivers 151% higher maximum brightness (1220 against 486 nits)
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (614K versus 342K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 887 and 638 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q3 Pro
vs
Realme Q3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Realme Q3 Pro +151%
1220 nits
Realme Q3
486 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Q3 Pro +2%
85.9%
Realme Q3
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q3 Pro and Oppo Realme Q3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q3 Pro +39%
887
Realme Q3
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q3 Pro +87%
3614
Realme Q3
1934
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q3 Pro +79%
614051
Realme Q3
342243

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date April 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

