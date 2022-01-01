Oppo Realme Q3s vs Infinix Hot 11S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Q3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3s
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (533K versus 255K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (594 against 497 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 769 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|83.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q3s +108%
769
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q3s +106%
2778
1346
|CPU
|158995
|68224
|GPU
|156019
|61875
|Memory
|86360
|45948
|UX
|135182
|81698
|Total score
|533242
|255236
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2460
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12398
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:02 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4864 x 2736
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|-
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q3s is definitely a better buy.
