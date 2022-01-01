Oppo Realme Q3s vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme Q3s Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Q3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3s 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (533K versus 255K)

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (594 against 497 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus eMMC 5.1

2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 769 and 370 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme Q3s +20% 594 nits Hot 11S 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3s 83.7% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Q3s and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Q3s +108% 769 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Q3s +106% 2778 Hot 11S 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Q3s +109% 533242 Hot 11S 255236 CPU 158995 68224 GPU 156019 61875 Memory 86360 45948 UX 135182 81698 Total score 533242 255236 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Q3s 2460 Hot 11S n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 14 FPS - Graphics score 2460 - PCMark 3.0 score 12398 - AnTuTu Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date November 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q3s is definitely a better buy.