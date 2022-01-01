Oppo Realme Q3s vs Realme 8 VS Oppo Realme Q3s Oppo Realme 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Q3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3s Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 348K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

The phone is 7-months newer

55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 769 and 496 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 22 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 90.7% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme Q3s 598 nits Realme 8 +1% 604 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3s 83.7% Realme 8 83.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Q3s and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock - 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Q3s +55% 769 Realme 8 496 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Q3s +75% 2793 Realme 8 1593 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Q3s +39% 484421 Realme 8 348765 CPU 1599750 93381 GPU 109038 99633 Memory 84188 60590 UX 133106 97289 Total score 484421 348765 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme Q3s n/a Realme 8 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 March 2021 Release date November 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q3s is definitely a better buy.