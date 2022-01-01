Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Q3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.