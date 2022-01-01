Oppo Realme Q3s vs Realme Q3 VS Oppo Realme Q3s Oppo Realme Q3 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Q3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3s Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 403K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

The phone is 6-months newer

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 769 and 627 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme Q3s 598 nits Realme Q3 598 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3s 83.7% Realme Q3 83.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Q3s and Oppo Realme Q3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619 GPU clock - 825 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Q3s +23% 769 Realme Q3 627 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Q3s +46% 2793 Realme Q3 1915 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Q3s +20% 484421 Realme Q3 403615 CPU 1599750 125570 GPU 109038 94964 Memory 84188 72752 UX 133106 112145 Total score 484421 403615 AnTuTu 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 April 2021 Release date November 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Q3s. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Q3.