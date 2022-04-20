Oppo Realme Q5 Pro vs GT Neo 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme Q5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on April 20, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q5 Pro
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 796 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q5 Pro +5%
1016
964
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3166
Realme GT Neo 3 +28%
4063
|CPU
|-
|203855
|GPU
|-
|312836
|Memory
|-
|130171
|UX
|-
|158116
|Total score
|734473
|798440
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List (74th and 47th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Realme UI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:13 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:03 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:32 hr
|Standby
|-
|94 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Q5 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1