Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme Q5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on April 20, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.