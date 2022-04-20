Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Q5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 20, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.