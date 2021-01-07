Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme V15 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on January 7, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.