Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme V3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.