Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme V3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.