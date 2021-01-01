Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme V3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.