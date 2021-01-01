Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme V3 vs Realme C15 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme V3 vs Realme C15

Оппо Реалми V3
Oppo Realme V3
VS
Оппо Реалми C15
Oppo Realme C15

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme V3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on October 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme V3
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 112K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme V3
vs
Realme C15

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 88.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme V3
n/a
Realme C15
424 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme V3
81.6%
Realme C15 +9%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme V3 and Oppo Realme C15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme V3 +193%
519
Realme C15
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme V3 +63%
1660
Realme C15
1016
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme V3 +174%
307944
Realme C15
112578

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2020 July 2020
Release date October 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme V3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme V3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
2. Oppo Realme V3 or Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
3. Oppo Realme V3 or Xiaomi Poco M2
4. Oppo Realme C15 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
5. Oppo Realme C15 or Samsung Galaxy M21
6. Oppo Realme C15 or A5 (2020)
7. Oppo Realme C15 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
8. Oppo Realme C15 or Realme 6i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish