Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme V5 (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.