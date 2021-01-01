Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme V5 vs Realme 7i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme V5 (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme V5
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 176K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 353 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme V5
vs
Realme 7i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 81.7%

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme V5 +3%
83.9%
Realme 7i
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme V5 and Oppo Realme 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme V5 +45%
512
Realme 7i
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme V5 +34%
1668
Realme 7i
1246
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme V5 +66%
292305
Realme 7i
176033
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (158th and 281st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 September 2020
Release date August 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme V5 is definitely a better buy.

