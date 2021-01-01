Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme V5 (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme V15, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.