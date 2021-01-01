Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.