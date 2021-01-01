Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X vs Huawei P30 Lite

Оппо Реалми Х
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Oppo Realme X
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (217K versus 140K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 425 mAh larger battery capacity: 3765 vs 3340 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (94 vs 86 hours)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (495 against 443 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.72% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X
443 nits
P30 Lite +12%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X +2%
85.72%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X +24%
388
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X +20%
1537
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X +13%
156800
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X +55%
217225
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3765 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X
12:27 hr
P30 Lite +18%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X +18%
15:58 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X
28:33 hr
P30 Lite +1%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X
80 dB
P30 Lite +11%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2019
Release date June 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 211 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.92 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

