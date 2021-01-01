Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Оппо Реалми Х
Oppo Realme X
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 169K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.72% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Realme X
446 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme X +4%
85.72%
P40 Lite E
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X +19%
389
P40 Lite E
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X +16%
1543
P40 Lite E
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X +26%
213589
P40 Lite E
169152
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (212th and 297th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3765 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X
12:27 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X
15:58 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme X
28:33 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X
80 dB
P40 Lite E
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2019 March 2020
Release date June 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 211 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.92 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme X and Mi 9T
2. Realme X and Redmi Note 9S
3. Realme X and Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Realme X and Realme X2
5. Realme X and Poco X2
6. P40 Lite E and P30 Lite
7. P40 Lite E and Mi A3
8. P40 Lite E and Redmi Note 8T
9. P40 Lite E and Redmi 8
10. P40 Lite E and Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish