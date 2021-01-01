Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1235 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3765 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 435 and 384 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.72% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X +7%
446 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X +1%
85.72%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X
384
Note 10 Pro +13%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X +37%
1542
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X
159452
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X
215836
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3765 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X
12:27 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X
15:58 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme X
28:33 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X
80 dB
Note 10 Pro +6%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 May 2021
Release date June 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 211 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.92 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 10 Pro. It has a better display, software, battery life, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
