Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.