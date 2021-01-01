Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (212K versus 143K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 248 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1235 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3765 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.72% 89.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Realme X
448 nits
Oppo A53 +7%
478 nits

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X
85.72%
Oppo A53 +4%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X +56%
386
Oppo A53
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X +23%
1519
Oppo A53
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X +49%
212849
Oppo A53
143249

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3765 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X
12:27 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X
15:58 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme X
28:33 hr
Oppo A53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X
80 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2019 August 2020
Release date June 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 211 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.92 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A53.

