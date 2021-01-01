Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X vs Realme 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X vs Realme 5 Pro

Оппо Реалми Х
Oppo Realme X
VS
Оппо Реалми 5 Про
Oppo Realme 5 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 334 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (509 against 446 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X
vs
Realme 5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.72% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Realme X
446 nits
Realme 5 Pro +14%
509 nits

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme X +2%
85.72%
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X and Oppo Realme 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X +16%
389
Realme 5 Pro
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X +6%
1543
Realme 5 Pro
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X
213589
Realme 5 Pro +3%
219433
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (212th and 206th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3765 mAh 4035 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X
12:27 hr
Realme 5 Pro +32%
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X +15%
15:58 hr
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X +7%
28:33 hr
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X
80 dB
Realme 5 Pro +6%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 211 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.92 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 5 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Oppo Realme X
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Oppo Realme X
3. Oppo Realme XT and Oppo Realme X
4. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Oppo Realme X
5. Oppo Realme 6 and Oppo Realme X
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo Realme 5 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Oppo Realme 5 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Oppo Realme 5 Pro
9. Huawei P40 Lite and Oppo Realme 5 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 5 and Oppo Realme 5 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish