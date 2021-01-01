Oppo Realme X vs Realme 5 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 334 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
- Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (509 against 446 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|85.72%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X +16%
389
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X +6%
1543
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
213589
Realme 5 Pro +3%
219433
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (212th and 206th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|ColorOS 7
Battery
|Capacity
|3765 mAh
|4035 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:27 hr
Realme 5 Pro +32%
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X +15%
15:58 hr
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X +7%
28:33 hr
26:41 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (118th and 92nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 211 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.92 W/kg
|0.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|1.1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 5 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X.
