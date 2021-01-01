Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Realme X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.