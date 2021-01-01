Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Google Pixel 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Shows 52% longer battery life (94 vs 62 hours)
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2800 mAh
- Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (699 against 423 nits)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 394K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 11W
- Optical image stabilization
- 10% higher pixel density (444 vs 402 PPI)
- Weighs 37 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.9%
|79.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.5%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +5%
651
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2392
Pixel 4 +2%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro +20%
474692
394873
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (58th and 91st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|-
|OS size
|-
|9.55 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro +43%
13:40 hr
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro +54%
17:23 hr
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro +32%
27:13 hr
20:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4640 x 3488
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 4 +18%
117
Video quality
Pixel 4 +17%
101
Generic camera score
Pixel 4 +18%
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 749 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1