Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Google Pixel 4

Оппо Реалми X2 Про
Oppo Realme X2 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (94 vs 62 hours)
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (699 against 423 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 394K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% higher pixel density (444 vs 402 PPI)
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2 Pro
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme X2 Pro +65%
699 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Realme X2 Pro +6%
84.9%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +5%
651
Pixel 4
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro
2392
Pixel 4 +2%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro +20%
474692
Pixel 4
394873
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (58th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -
OS size - 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro +43%
13:40 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro +54%
17:23 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro +32%
27:13 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4640 x 3488 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Realme X2 Pro
99
Pixel 4 +18%
117
Video quality
Realme X2 Pro
86
Pixel 4 +17%
101
Generic camera score
Realme X2 Pro
95
Pixel 4 +18%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X2 Pro +7%
91 dB
Pixel 4
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 October 2019
Release date November 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4.

