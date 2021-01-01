Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (699 against 483 nits)
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 399K)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (104 vs 94 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.9%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|333 Hz
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
651
Honor 20 Pro +7%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2392
Honor 20 Pro +6%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro +19%
474692
399245
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (58th and 88th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
Honor 20 Pro +13%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro +15%
17:23 hr
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
27:13 hr
Honor 20 Pro +8%
29:18 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (76th and 70th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4640 x 3488
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Honor 20 Pro +18%
117
Video quality
Honor 20 Pro +13%
97
Generic camera score
Honor 20 Pro +17%
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 437 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20 Pro.
