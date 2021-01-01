Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 Pro vs Mate 30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Huawei Mate 30

Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Huawei Mate 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (699 against 543 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 760 and 651 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Phone:
Realme X2 Pro
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme X2 Pro +29%
699 nits
Mate 30
543 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme X2 Pro
84.9%
Mate 30 +4%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro
651
Mate 30 +17%
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro
2392
Mate 30 +26%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro
474692
Mate 30 +1%
481144
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (58th and 52nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 50 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro
27:13 hr
Mate 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4640 x 3488 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 September 2019
Release date November 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 712 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2 Pro.

