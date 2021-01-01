Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 Pro vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Huawei P20

Оппо Реалми X2 Про
Oppo Realme X2 Pro
VS
Хуавей П20
Huawei P20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 227K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (94 vs 75 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2 Pro
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 80%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.4 ms
Contrast - 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X2 Pro +2%
699 nits
Huawei P20
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme X2 Pro +6%
84.9%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 675 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +69%
651
Huawei P20
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +40%
2392
Huawei P20
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro +109%
474692
Huawei P20
227473
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (58th and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 50 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Huawei P20 +1%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro +42%
17:23 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro +66%
27:13 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4640 x 3488 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X2 Pro +15%
91 dB
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 March 2018
Release date November 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
3. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10
4. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T
5. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Oppo Realme X2
6. Huawei P20 and Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P20 and Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Huawei P20 and Huawei P30 Pro
9. Huawei P20 and Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei P20 and Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish