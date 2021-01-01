Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 Pro vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (699 against 583 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2 Pro
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 129.7%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme X2 Pro +20%
699 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme X2 Pro
84.9%
Huawei P40 +2%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro
651
Huawei P40 +19%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro
2392
Huawei P40 +30%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro
474692
Huawei P40 +2%
485432

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 11
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 50 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro +1%
13:40 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Huawei P40 +7%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro +22%
27:13 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4640 x 3488 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X2 Pro +15%
91 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 March 2020
Release date November 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

