Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.