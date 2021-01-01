Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 Pro vs Meizu 18 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Meizu 18

Оппо Реалми X2 Про
VS
Мейзу 18
Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Meizu 18

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 491K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2 Pro
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Realme X2 Pro +1%
698 nits
Meizu 18
692 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X2 Pro
84.9%
Meizu 18 +5%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro
647
Meizu 18 +72%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro
2413
Meizu 18 +49%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X2 Pro
391770
Meizu 18
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro
491441
Meizu 18 +41%
693342
AnTuTu Phone Scores (87th and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Flyme 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro
27:13 hr
Meizu 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 115° 122°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4640 x 3488 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 March 2021
Release date November 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 18 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
3. Huawei P40 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
4. Oppo Realme XT vs X2 Pro
5. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 vs Meizu 18
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Meizu 18
8. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Meizu 18
9. OnePlus 8 vs Meizu 18
10. OnePlus 8T vs Meizu 18

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish