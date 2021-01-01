Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT VS Oppo Realme X2 Pro OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 82% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 707 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 2-years newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 541K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme X2 Pro 707 nits OnePlus 9RT +82% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme X2 Pro 84.9% OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 50 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Realme X2 Pro 13:40 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Watching videos (Player) Realme X2 Pro 17:23 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Talk (3G) Realme X2 Pro 27:13 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4640 x 3488 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme X2 Pro 99 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Realme X2 Pro 86 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Realme X2 Pro 95 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme X2 Pro 91 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2019 October 2021 Release date November 2019 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.