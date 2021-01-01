Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus Nord
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 316K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 620 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Weighs 15 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +8%
672
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +26%
2469
1960
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro +51%
478226
316014
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (63rd and 148th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4115 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro +1%
13:40 hr
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
OnePlus Nord +5%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro +8%
27:13 hr
25:05 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (78th and 80th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4640 x 3488
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
OnePlus Nord +18%
117
Video quality
OnePlus Nord +7%
92
Generic camera score
OnePlus Nord +14%
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|November 2019
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.
