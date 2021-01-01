Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus Nord

Оппо Реалми X2 Про
Oppo Realme X2 Pro
VS
Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 316K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 620 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2 Pro
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme X2 Pro
714 nits
OnePlus Nord +7%
765 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X2 Pro
84.9%
OnePlus Nord +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +26%
2469
OnePlus Nord
1960
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro +51%
478226
OnePlus Nord
316014
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (63rd and 148th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 50 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro +1%
13:40 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
OnePlus Nord +5%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro +8%
27:13 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (78th and 80th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4640 x 3488 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X2 Pro +7%
91 dB
OnePlus Nord
85.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2019 July 2020
Release date November 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.

