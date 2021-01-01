Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus Nord N10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
- 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (473K versus 273K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (708 against 440 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 660 and 608 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|Response time
|-
|28 ms
|Contrast
|-
|789:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 619L
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +9%
660
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +30%
2407
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro +73%
473948
273840
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (65th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OS size
|-
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
Nord N10 +14%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro +14%
17:23 hr
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
27:13 hr
Nord N10 +8%
29:43 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (83rd and 75th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4640 x 3488
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 362 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
