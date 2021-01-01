Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 Pro vs A9 (2020) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs A9 (2020)

Оппо Реалми X2 Про
Oppo Realme X2 Pro
VS
Оппо А9 (2020)
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 168K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (699 against 477 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2 Pro
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Realme X2 Pro +47%
699 nits
A9 (2020)
477 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme X2 Pro +3%
84.9%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 610
GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +111%
651
A9 (2020)
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 Pro +71%
2392
A9 (2020)
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 Pro +182%
474692
A9 (2020)
168405
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (58th and 298th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 Pro
27:13 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4640 x 3488 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2019 September 2019
Release date November 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
3. Huawei P40 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
4. Oppo Realme XT vs X2 Pro
5. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Oppo A9 (2020)
7. Huawei Nova 5T vs Oppo A9 (2020)
8. Oppo A5 (2020) vs A9 (2020)
9. Oppo A5s vs A9 (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish