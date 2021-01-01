Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 14, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.