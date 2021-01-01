Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X2 vs Huawei Honor 10

Оппо Реалми X2
Oppo Realme X2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (105 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 216K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (503 against 432 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X2
432 nits
Honor 10 +16%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme X2 +6%
84.3%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 575 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1766 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 +57%
543
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 +17%
1735
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 +18%
255952
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (187th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Realme UI EMUI 9.1
OS size 11 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 +22%
14:08 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 +87%
21:23 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 +42%
30:10 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6784 x 4711 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X2
81 dB
Honor 10 +4%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 April 2018
Release date September 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 is definitely a better buy.

