Oppo Realme X2 vs Huawei Honor X10

Оппо Реалми X2
Oppo Realme X2
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10
Huawei Honor X10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 258K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 647 and 559 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Realme X2
432 nits
Honor X10 +4%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X2
84.3%
Honor X10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 575 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1766 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2
559
Honor X10 +16%
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2
1770
Honor X10 +39%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2
258206
Honor X10 +49%
384640
AnTuTu Ranking (200th and 105th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI Magic UI 3.1
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2
14:08 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2
21:23 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme X2
30:10 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6784 x 4711 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X2
81 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2020
Release date September 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

