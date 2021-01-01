Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 167K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (119 vs 105 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
Response time - 30.8 ms
Contrast - 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X2
431 nits
P Smart 2021 +2%
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X2
84.3%
P Smart 2021
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 575 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1766 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 +85%
548
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 +32%
1737
P Smart 2021
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X2 +61%
214082
P Smart 2021
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 +58%
264285
P Smart 2021
167029
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 11 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2
14:08 hr
P Smart 2021 +7%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 +40%
21:23 hr
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2
30:10 hr
P Smart 2021 +37%
41:13 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (51st and 57th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6784 x 4711 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X2
81 dB
P Smart 2021 +12%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2020
Release date September 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.

