Oppo Realme X2 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 167K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 13% longer battery life (119 vs 105 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|84.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1034:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1766 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 +85%
548
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 +32%
1737
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X2 +61%
214082
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 +58%
264285
167029
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|11 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:08 hr
P Smart 2021 +7%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 +40%
21:23 hr
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
30:10 hr
P Smart 2021 +37%
41:13 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (51st and 57th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6784 x 4711
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.
