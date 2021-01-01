Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.