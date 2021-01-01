Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Nokia 7.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.