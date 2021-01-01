Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 vs Nokia 7.1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Nokia 7.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (263K versus 132K)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 940 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (105 vs 80 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (490 against 426 nits)
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2
vs
Nokia 7.1

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 80.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 2315 Hz
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1603:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X2
426 nits
Nokia 7.1 +15%
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X2 +5%
84.3%
Nokia 7.1
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 and Nokia 7.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 509
GPU clock 575 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1766 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2 +98%
543
Nokia 7.1
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2 +41%
1716
Nokia 7.1
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X2 +84%
213031
Nokia 7.1
115517
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2 +98%
263130
Nokia 7.1
132747
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI Android One
OS size 11 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2 +33%
14:08 hr
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2 +128%
21:23 hr
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2 +47%
30:10 hr
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6784 x 4711 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X2
81 dB
Nokia 7.1 +11%
89.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 October 2018
Release date September 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) - 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.74 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

