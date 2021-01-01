Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.