Oppo Realme X2 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Oppo Realme X2 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 16.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 200% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 430 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 340K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme X2 430 nits OnePlus 9RT +200% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme X2 84.3% OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme X2 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660 GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1766 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme X2 548 OnePlus 9RT +103% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme X2 1743 OnePlus 9RT +109% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme X2 340658 OnePlus 9RT +110% 713869 CPU 103837 174825 GPU 88667 292456 Memory 59634 116096 UX 91198 133482 Total score 340658 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme X2 n/a OnePlus 9RT 5867 Stability - 66% Graphics test - 35 FPS Graphics score - 5867 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 11 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6784 x 4711 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme X2 81 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2019 October 2021 Release date September 2019 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.