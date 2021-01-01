Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.