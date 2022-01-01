Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 346K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (659 against 434 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 531 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme X2
434 nits
Realme GT Neo 2 +52%
659 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X2
84.3%
Realme GT Neo 2 +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 825 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1766 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X2
553
Realme GT Neo 2 +86%
1026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X2
1758
Realme GT Neo 2 +82%
3194
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme X2
346208
Realme GT Neo 2 +108%
718663
CPU 103837 199021
GPU 88667 240269
Memory 59634 120236
UX 91198 158781
Total score 346208 718663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4227
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 11 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X2
14:08 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +2%
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X2
21:23 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +4%
22:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X2
30:10 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +7%
32:28 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (70th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6784 x 4711 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2021
Release date September 2019 September 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

