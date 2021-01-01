Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X2 vs Realme Narzo 30 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X2 vs Narzo 30 5G

VS
Oppo Realme X2
Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (600 against 438 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 269K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X2
vs
Realme Narzo 30 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Realme X2
438 nits
Realme Narzo 30 5G +37%
600 nits

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X2 and Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 575 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1766 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X2
269085
Realme Narzo 30 5G +14%
307423

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Realme UI Realme UI 2.0
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6784 x 4711 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 210 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.

