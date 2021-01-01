Oppo Realme X2 vs Q2 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Oppo Realme Q2 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2 Pro
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (592 against 432 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.3%
|82.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1766 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1735
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
255952
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|11 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
30:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6784 x 4711
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 312 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Q2 Pro. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.
