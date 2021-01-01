Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.