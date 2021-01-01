Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
- 8.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 59K)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1258 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2942 mAh
- Shows 32% longer battery life (103 vs 78 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (690 against 432 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- Stereo speakers
- 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 749 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|79%
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|21.6 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|1756:1
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XR +48%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +17%
2565
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X3 SuperZoom +18%
394383
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 SuperZoom +744%
504654
59816
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|-
|OS size
|19 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:06 hr
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:55 hr
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +120%
33:03 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|July 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom is definitely a better buy.
