Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • 8.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 59K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1258 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2942 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (103 vs 78 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (690 against 432 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 749 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3 SuperZoom
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 21.6 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1756:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X3 SuperZoom
432 nits
iPhone XR +60%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 700 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X3 SuperZoom +18%
394383
iPhone XR
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 SuperZoom +744%
504654
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -
OS size 19 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +8%
14:06 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +3%
15:55 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +120%
33:03 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X3 SuperZoom +1%
88.2 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 September 2018
Release date July 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (85.7%)
2 (14.3%)
Total votes: 14

User opinions

