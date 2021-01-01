Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom Shows 23% longer battery life (103 vs 84 hours)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (859 against 437 nits)

Comes with 803 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4200 mAh

27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 574K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.4% - PWM Not detected - Response time 21.6 ms - Contrast 1756:1 - Max. Brightness Realme X3 SuperZoom 437 nits Pixel 6 Pro +97% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme X3 SuperZoom 84.7% Pixel 6 Pro +5% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 1.0 Stock Android OS size 19 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 124 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 4 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme X3 SuperZoom 88.2 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2020 October 2021 Release date July 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.