Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Huawei Honor 30

Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (476K versus 386K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (494 against 435 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3 SuperZoom
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 86.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 21.6 ms -
Contrast 1756:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme X3 SuperZoom
435 nits
Honor 30 +14%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme X3 SuperZoom
84.7%
Honor 30 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 700 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 SuperZoom +23%
476833
Honor 30
386252
AnTuTu Results (57th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 April 2020
Release date July 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (27.3%)
32 (72.7%)
Total votes: 44

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Huawei Honor 20
3. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Xiaomi Mi 10
4. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs X2 Pro
5. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 30 vs Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Honor 30 vs Huawei P30
8. Huawei Honor 30 vs Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 30 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 30 vs P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish